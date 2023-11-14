South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Horry County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Horry County, South Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Horry County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Socastee High School at Kingstree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Kingstree, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
