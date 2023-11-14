The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) face the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Illinois Stats Insights

Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents knocked down.

In games Illinois shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.

The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Fighting Illini finished 24th.

Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 74.3 points per game, only four more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.

Illinois had a 15-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot at a 48.6% rate from the field last season, seven percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.

Marquette went 24-4 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Fighting Illini ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Eagles ranked 280th.

The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.

When Marquette gave up fewer than 74.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 69.8.

In terms of three-point shooting, Illinois performed better in home games last year, making 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

At home, Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 79.7.

At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).

Marquette sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (34.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center 11/10/2023 Oakland W 64-53 State Farm Center 11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center 11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center 11/19/2023 Southern - State Farm Center

Marquette Upcoming Schedule