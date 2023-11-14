The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) take on the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Kansas went 18-2 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked seventh in rebounding in college basketball, the Jayhawks finished 90th.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks put up were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).

Kansas went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks had given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Last season, Kentucky had an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Wildcats were the top offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.

The Wildcats averaged 6.4 more points per game last year (74.5) than the Jayhawks gave up to opponents (68.1).

When Kentucky gave up fewer than 75.4 points last season, it went 20-4.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (74).

Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas fared better in home games last year, draining 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged away (71.4).

At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed away (70.9).

At home, Kentucky drained 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse 11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse 11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule