Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - November 14
The Denver Nuggets (8-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 10:00 PM ET.
Their last time out, the Nuggets lost 107-104 to the Rockets on Sunday. Nikola Jokic put up 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists for the Nuggets.
The Clippers' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 105-101 loss to the Grizzlies. The Clippers got a team-leading 26 points from Paul George in the loss.
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|20.7
|1.7
|6.3
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|Out
|Knee
|4.3
|6
|1
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Quadricep
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT and ALT
