Tuesday's game that pits the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) against the Providence Friars (2-0) at Amica Mutual Pavilion is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-76 in favor of Wisconsin. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Providence vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Providence 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-1.8)

Wisconsin (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Providence Performance Insights

On offense, Providence was the 50th-ranked squad in the country (77.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 207th (71.0 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Friars were 35th in college basketball in rebounds (34.8 per game) last year. They were 90th in rebounds conceded (29.8 per game).

Providence was 70th in college basketball in assists (14.6 per game) last season.

At 6.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown last year, the Friars were 266th and 156th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.9% from downtown last season, Providence was 128th and 194th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Friars attempted 31.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 68.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.2% of the Friars' baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.8% were 2-pointers.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

Wisconsin was 328th in the country last year with 65.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 30th with 63.6 points allowed per contest.

Last year the Badgers grabbed 29.5 boards per game (302nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.7 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Last season Wisconsin ranked 300th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.6 per game.

The Badgers were top-25 last season in turnovers, best in college basketball with 8.0 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Badgers were 112th in the country with 7.9 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 174th with a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 6.2 three-pointers conceded per game, Wisconsin ranked 51st in the country. It allowed a 31.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 58th in college basketball.

Wisconsin took 59.8% two-pointers and 40.2% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 66.8% were two-pointers and 33.2% were threes.

