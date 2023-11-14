The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) ahead of their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) currently includes only one player. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 from Paycom Center.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Thunder secured a 111-99 victory over the Suns. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Thunder.

The Spurs' last outing was a 118-113 loss to the Heat on Sunday. Keldon Johnson scored 20 points in the Spurs' loss, leading the team.

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out Back

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tre Jones PG Out Hamstring 9 4.3 6

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

