Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and others are listed when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center on Tuesday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 31.5 points prop total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday is 7.5 more than his season scoring average (24).

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 15.5-point prop bet for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (15.3).

His rebounding average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

He has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -141)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Luguentz Dort on Tuesday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average of 14.3.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).

Dort has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 19.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Tuesday is 3.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.7.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).

Wembanyama averages 1.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.