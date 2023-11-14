The Toledo Rockets (9-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) square off on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a clash of MAC foes.

Toledo has the 28th-ranked offense this year (439.3 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with only 323.9 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Bowling Green ranks 82nd in the FBS (25.1 points per game), and it is 53rd on defense (24 points allowed per game).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Toledo Bowling Green 439.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (115th) 323.9 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.5 (28th) 214.6 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.9 (82nd) 224.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (118th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 16 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (1st)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,999 yards (199.9 ypg) on 154-of-234 passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 499 rushing yards on 93 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 1,042 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Jerjuan Newton's team-leading 502 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 53 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 445 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres' 18 grabs have turned into 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has compiled 1,206 yards (120.6 ypg) while completing 59.1% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart is his team's leading rusher with 125 carries for 762 yards, or 76.2 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well.

Taron Keith has 389 receiving yards (38.9 per game) on 35 catches and three touchdowns while racking up 260 rushing yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin has collected 385 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 264 reciving yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

