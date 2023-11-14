The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Charlotte 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs averaged 10.8 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the 49ers gave up (68.2).

When UNC Asheville allowed fewer than 62 points last season, it went 10-3.

Last year, the 62 points per game the 49ers averaged were only 0.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (62.7).

When Charlotte put up more than 62.7 points last season, it went 8-5.

The 49ers shot 29.2% from the field last season, 20.8 percentage points lower than the 50% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 33.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.2 percentage points lower than the 49ers given up to their opponents (47.1%).

UNC Asheville Schedule