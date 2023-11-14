How to Watch the UNC Asheville vs. Charlotte Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
UNC Asheville vs. Charlotte 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs averaged 10.8 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the 49ers gave up (68.2).
- When UNC Asheville allowed fewer than 62 points last season, it went 10-3.
- Last year, the 62 points per game the 49ers averaged were only 0.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (62.7).
- When Charlotte put up more than 62.7 points last season, it went 8-5.
- The 49ers shot 29.2% from the field last season, 20.8 percentage points lower than the 50% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 33.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.2 percentage points lower than the 49ers given up to their opponents (47.1%).
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Furman
|L 71-61
|Timmons Arena
|11/12/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 53-38
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/21/2023
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/24/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
