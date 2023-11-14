The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Charlotte 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs averaged 10.8 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the 49ers gave up (68.2).
  • When UNC Asheville allowed fewer than 62 points last season, it went 10-3.
  • Last year, the 62 points per game the 49ers averaged were only 0.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (62.7).
  • When Charlotte put up more than 62.7 points last season, it went 8-5.
  • The 49ers shot 29.2% from the field last season, 20.8 percentage points lower than the 50% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs' 33.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.2 percentage points lower than the 49ers given up to their opponents (47.1%).

UNC Asheville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Furman L 71-61 Timmons Arena
11/12/2023 Tennessee State W 53-38 Kimmel Arena
11/14/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
11/21/2023 Queens (NC) - Kimmel Arena
11/24/2023 Morgan State - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez

