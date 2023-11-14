The Wofford Terriers (2-0) go up against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 10 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers averaged.
  • Wofford compiled a 15-15 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Terriers were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Volunteers finished 11th.
  • The Terriers put up an average of 74.7 points per game last year, 16.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
  • Wofford put together a 15-13 record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Wofford put up 80.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (69.5).
  • The Terriers gave up 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 77 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Wofford drained more trifectas on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Brevard W 85-68 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/11/2023 High Point W 99-98 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
11/24/2023 Canisius - Place Bell Arena

