The Wofford Terriers (2-0) go up against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 10 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers averaged.

Wofford compiled a 15-15 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.3% from the field.

The Terriers were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Volunteers finished 11th.

The Terriers put up an average of 74.7 points per game last year, 16.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.

Wofford put together a 15-13 record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

At home, Wofford put up 80.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (69.5).

The Terriers gave up 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 77 away.

Beyond the arc, Wofford drained more trifectas on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).

