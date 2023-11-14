Wofford vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) take on the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Wofford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wofford vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Wofford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-31.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wofford vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wofford went 16-13-0 ATS last season.
- Tennessee won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Volunteers games.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.