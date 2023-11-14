Wofford vs. Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and the Wofford Terriers (2-0) hit the court at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.
Wofford vs. Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Terriers Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 18 of Wofford's games hit the over.
- The Terriers were 16-13-0 against the spread last season.
- Tennessee (17-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.2% less often than Wofford (16-13-0) last year.
Wofford vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee
|70.8
|145.5
|57.9
|130.4
|133.3
|Wofford
|74.7
|145.5
|72.5
|130.4
|139.9
Additional Wofford Insights & Trends
- The Terriers' 74.7 points per game last year were 16.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up.
- Wofford put together a 14-10 ATS record and a 15-13 overall record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.
Wofford vs. Tennessee Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee
|17-17-0
|14-20-0
|Wofford
|16-13-0
|18-11-0
Wofford vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tennessee
|Wofford
|14-2
|Home Record
|12-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-11
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.9
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
