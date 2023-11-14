The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and the Wofford Terriers (2-0) hit the court at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Last year 18 of Wofford's games hit the over.

The Terriers were 16-13-0 against the spread last season.

Tennessee (17-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.2% less often than Wofford (16-13-0) last year.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 70.8 145.5 57.9 130.4 133.3 Wofford 74.7 145.5 72.5 130.4 139.9

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

The Terriers' 74.7 points per game last year were 16.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up.

Wofford put together a 14-10 ATS record and a 15-13 overall record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-17-0 14-20-0 Wofford 16-13-0 18-11-0

Wofford vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Wofford 14-2 Home Record 12-4 4-6 Away Record 4-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

