Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big South teams will be in action in three games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Longwood Lancers taking on the James Madison Dukes at Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Richmond Spiders at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Radford Highlanders
|11:30 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Longwood Lancers at James Madison Dukes
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
