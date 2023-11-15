Wednesday's contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-2) going head to head against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-56 win, heavily favoring Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers are coming off of an 88-42 loss to Duke in their last game on Thursday.

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 72, South Carolina State 56

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Chanticleers outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game last season with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.0 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and gave up 68.1 per outing (274th in college basketball).

In Sun Belt games, Coastal Carolina averaged 0.7 more points (70.7) than overall (70.0) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Chanticleers averaged 9.9 more points per game at home (75.7) than away (65.8).

In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina conceded 20.2 fewer points per game at home (57.9) than on the road (78.1).

