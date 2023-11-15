The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) will aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they play the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-275) Flyers (+220) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 13 times this season, and have finished 9-4 in those games.

Carolina has a record of 2-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Carolina's 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals eight times.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 50 (11th) Goals 48 (17th) 49 (18th) Goals Allowed 46 (16th) 14 (6th) Power Play Goals 4 (30th) 12 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (14th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has covered the spread twice in its past 10 contests, and is 6-4-0 overall.

Three of Carolina's last 10 games hit the over.

The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 11th in the league with 50 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Hurricanes are ranked 18th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 49 total goals (3.3 per game).

The team is ranked 17th in goal differential at +1.

