Hurricanes vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) will aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they play the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-275)
|Flyers (+220)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 13 times this season, and have finished 9-4 in those games.
- Carolina has a record of 2-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 73.3%.
- Carolina's 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals eight times.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|50 (11th)
|Goals
|48 (17th)
|49 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (16th)
|14 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (30th)
|12 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (14th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has covered the spread twice in its past 10 contests, and is 6-4-0 overall.
- Three of Carolina's last 10 games hit the over.
- The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 11th in the league with 50 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 18th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 49 total goals (3.3 per game).
- The team is ranked 17th in goal differential at +1.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.