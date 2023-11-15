Travis Sanheim and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at PNC Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Kotkaniemi is Carolina's leading contributor with 13 points. He has six goals and seven assists this season.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 13 points (four goals, nine assists) to the team.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Sanheim has scored two goals (0.1 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 14 total points (0.9 per game).

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 10 1 2 3 1 at Sharks Nov. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Nov. 3 0 0 0 1

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Travis Konecny has racked up 13 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and four assists.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 3 1 0 1 2

