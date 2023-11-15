Will Jesper Fast Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 15?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Jesper Fast going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fast stats and insights
- Fast has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Fast has zero points on the power play.
- Fast's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fast recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Away
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.