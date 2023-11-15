How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- South Carolina Upstate compiled a 12-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates finished 39th.
- The Spartans averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (70.5).
- When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, South Carolina Upstate went 11-1.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).
- At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
- At home, South Carolina Upstate sunk 7.8 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 74-67
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Carolina University
|W 106-48
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/15/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
