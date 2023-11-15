The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) take on the East Carolina Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
BetMGM East Carolina (-13.5) 142.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel East Carolina (-13.5) 142.5 -1400 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • South Carolina Upstate compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Spartans were an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • East Carolina won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Pirates and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.

South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • South Carolina Upstate, based on its national championship odds (+4000), ranks significantly better (20th-best in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (242nd).
  • The implied probability of South Carolina Upstate winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.