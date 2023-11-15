The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Minges Coliseum on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Last year 13 of South Carolina Upstate's games went over the point total.

The Spartans were 16-11-0 against the spread last year.

East Carolina sported a 20-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 16-11-0 mark from South Carolina Upstate.

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 68.8 137.5 70.5 140 140.3 South Carolina Upstate 68.7 137.5 69.5 140 139.2

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 1.8 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pirates gave up to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate went 8-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scored more than 70.5 points last season.

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 20-11-0 17-14-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 13-14-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina South Carolina Upstate 10-6 Home Record 11-2 2-9 Away Record 4-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 63 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

