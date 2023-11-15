Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games featuring a Sun Belt team on Wednesday in college basketball play.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
|Longwood Lancers at James Madison Dukes
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
