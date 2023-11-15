Teuvo Teravainen Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Flyers - November 15
Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Considering a bet on Teravainen? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Teuvo Teravainen vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Flyers
Teravainen Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 16:04 on the ice per game.
- Teravainen has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 15 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Teravainen has a point in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Teravainen has had an assist in one of 15 games this year.
- Teravainen has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.
Teravainen Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|15
|Games
|5
|10
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|1
