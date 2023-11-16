Thursday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (2-0) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) at HTC Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60 and heavily favors Vermont to take home the win. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on November 16.

The game has no line set.

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 76, Charleston (SC) 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-15.9)

Vermont (-15.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

Charleston (SC) ceded 67.2 points per game last season (88th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, averaging 80.1 points per contest (16th-best).

The Cougars ranked fifth-best in the country by averaging 37.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 106th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Last season Charleston (SC) ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.7 per game.

Last year the Cougars committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.4 turnovers per contest (71st-ranked).

The Cougars owned a 33.1% three-point percentage last season (234th-ranked in college basketball), but they really shined by draining 9.9 treys per game (10th-best).

With a 30.6% three-point percentage allowed last year, Charleston (SC) was 25th-best in the country. It ranked 28th in college basketball by giving up 5.9 three-pointers per contest.

Of the shots attempted by Charleston (SC) last season, 52.3% of them were two-pointers (63.7% of the team's made baskets) and 47.7% were from beyond the arc (36.3%).

