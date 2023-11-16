The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) play at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU. The game has no set line.

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC) and its opponent combined to hit the over 13 out of 31 times last season.

The Cougars covered the spread 18 times in 35 games last season.

Vermont sported a 17-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 18-13-0 mark from Charleston (SC).

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 72.7 152.8 66.9 134.1 137.1 Charleston (SC) 80.1 152.8 67.2 134.1 150.1

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Cougars scored 13.2 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Catamounts gave up (66.9).

Charleston (SC) went 16-11 against the spread and 27-3 overall when it scored more than 66.9 points last season.

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 17-12-0 14-15-0 Charleston (SC) 18-13-0 13-18-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Charleston (SC) 13-1 Home Record 15-1 9-6 Away Record 11-2 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

