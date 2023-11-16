The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) and the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Wichita State's .586 ATS win percentage (17-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Coastal Carolina's .385 mark (10-16-0 ATS Record).

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 73.3 144.3 74 142.5 141.7 Wichita State 71 144.3 68.5 142.5 136.5

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Chanticleers scored were just 4.8 more points than the Shockers allowed (68.5).

When Coastal Carolina scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 6-6 against the spread and 9-8 overall.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 10-16-0 14-12-0 Wichita State 17-12-0 20-9-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina Wichita State 8-8 Home Record 8-9 3-11 Away Record 7-4 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 10-1-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

