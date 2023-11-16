The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers shot 43.4% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 40.6% the Shockers' opponents shot last season.

Coastal Carolina put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.

The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Shockers finished 204th.

The Chanticleers put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers allowed to opponents.

Coastal Carolina put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (68.7).

At home, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.9.

At home, Coastal Carolina made 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (26.8%).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule