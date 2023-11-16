The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup in this article.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-9.5) 144.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-9.5) 145.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina put together a 10-16-0 ATS record last season.

The Chanticleers were an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Wichita State put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 20 Shockers games last season went over the point total.

