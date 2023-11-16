How to Watch Furman vs. Liberty on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (2-0) play the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Furman vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins shot at a 47.7% rate from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Flames averaged.
- Last season, Furman had a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42% from the field.
- The Paladins were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Flames finished 302nd.
- The Paladins' 80.9 points per game last year were 20.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.
- Furman went 24-7 last season when it scored more than 60.9 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Furman averaged nine more points per game at home (86.5) than away (77.5).
- At home, the Paladins allowed 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 70.3.
- At home, Furman sunk 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%) too.
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Greenville
|W 84-68
|Timmons Arena
|11/10/2023
|Belmont
|W 99-76
|Timmons Arena
|11/16/2023
|Liberty
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Timmons Arena
