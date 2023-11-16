Thursday's contest features the Furman Paladins (2-0) and the Liberty Flames (2-0) facing off at HTC Center (on November 16) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-72 win for Furman.

The game has no line set.

Furman vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Furman vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 80, Liberty 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-7.5)

Furman (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Furman Performance Insights

Furman sported a top-25 offense last season, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 80.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 214th with 71.2 points allowed per contest.

Last year the Paladins averaged 32.4 boards per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.4 rebounds per contest (130th-ranked).

Furman tallied plenty of assists last year, ranking 11th-best in college basketball with 16.6 per contest.

Last year the Paladins averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.0 turnovers per contest (165th-ranked).

The Paladins were top-25 last season in three-point shooting, 20th-best in college basketball with 9.4 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 168th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Furman ranked 111th in college basketball with 6.7 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 128th with a 33.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Furman last year, 53.6% of them were two-pointers (66.5% of the team's made baskets) and 46.4% were threes (33.5%).

