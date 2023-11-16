Furman vs. Liberty: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Liberty Flames (2-0) and the Furman Paladins (2-0) take the floor at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Furman vs. Liberty Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Paladins Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 17 of Furman's games hit the over.
- The Paladins' record against the spread last year was 19-12-0.
- Furman's .613 ATS win percentage (19-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Liberty's .552 mark (16-13-0 ATS Record).
Furman vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|74.7
|155.6
|60.9
|132.1
|135.6
|Furman
|80.9
|155.6
|71.2
|132.1
|146.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Furman Insights & Trends
- The Paladins' 80.9 points per game last year were 20.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 60.9 points last season, Furman went 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Furman vs. Liberty Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Furman
|19-12-0
|17-14-0
Furman vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Liberty
|Furman
|19-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|6-7
|Away Record
|8-3
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.5
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.