The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Blue Hose had a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Ospreys' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Presbyterian shot higher than 46.4% from the field, it went 2-5 overall.
  • The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ospreys ranked 241st.
  • Last year, the Blue Hose scored 63.2 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys allowed.
  • Presbyterian went 2-2 last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

  • Presbyterian scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 57.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Blue Hose played better at home last year, allowing 66 points per game, compared to 73.1 on the road.
  • Presbyterian sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.9 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 68-62 Memorial Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Columbia International W 100-58 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/13/2023 Citadel W 71-64 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/16/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Maine - UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Northwestern State - UNF Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.