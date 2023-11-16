Thursday's game that pits the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) against the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Presbyterian, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 75, North Florida 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-4.7)

Presbyterian (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Presbyterian Performance Insights

While Presbyterian ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in points per game last season with 63.2 (12th-worst), it ranked 156th in college basketball with 69.5 points allowed per contest.

The Blue Hose were 278th in college basketball with 30.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 97th with 29.9 rebounds allowed per game.

Presbyterian averaged 10.8 assists per game, which ranked them 333rd in college basketball.

The Blue Hose committed 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

With 6.0 treys per game, the Blue Hose ranked 315th in college basketball. They owned a 31.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 331st in college basketball.

Presbyterian, who ranked 140th in college basketball with 6.9 threes conceded per game, allowed a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which was 13th-worst in college basketball.

Presbyterian attempted 34.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 64% of the shots it attempted (and 73.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.3 treys per contest, which were 36% of its shots (and 26.6% of the team's buckets).

