The Clemson Tigers (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Clemson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers averaged 14.5 more points per game last year (66.3) than the Gamecocks allowed their opponents to score (51.8).

Clemson went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 17.5 more points per game (80.3) than the Tigers allowed (62.8).

When South Carolina put up more than 62.8 points last season, it went 27-0.

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

The Tigers shot 37.4% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina Schedule