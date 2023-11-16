South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Spartanburg County, South Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
