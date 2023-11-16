The UConn Huskies (1-1) hit the court against the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins scored 20.3 more points per game last year (79.1) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).

When Maryland allowed fewer than 75.9 points last season, it went 20-1.

Last year, the Huskies put up 75.9 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins gave up.

When UConn put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 18-2.

The Huskies made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was eight percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Terrapins shot 44.7% from the field, 9.9% higher than the 34.8% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Dayton W 102-58 XL Center 11/12/2023 @ NC State L 92-81 Reynolds Coliseum 11/16/2023 Maryland - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 11/19/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena 11/24/2023 UCLA - John Gray Gymnasium

Maryland Schedule