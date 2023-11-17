Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) play the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup will begin at 2:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)
- Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wyoming Rank
|Wyoming AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|323rd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
