The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) go up against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers shot 44.3% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 44.4% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.

Charleston Southern compiled a 6-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.

The Buccaneers scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Wolfpack allowed (70.8).

When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Charleston Southern went 8-6.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.5.

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers gave up 4.6 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (76.7).

At home, Charleston Southern knocked down 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Charleston Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (33.4%).

