The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) go up against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers shot 44.3% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 44.4% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.
  • Charleston Southern compiled a 6-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.
  • The Buccaneers scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Wolfpack allowed (70.8).
  • When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Charleston Southern went 8-6.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Buccaneers gave up 4.6 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (76.7).
  • At home, Charleston Southern knocked down 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Charleston Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (33.4%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Toccoa Falls W 94-59 The Buc Dome
11/9/2023 North Florida L 81-70 The Buc Dome
11/13/2023 JWU Charlotte W 102-61 The Buc Dome
11/17/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

