Friday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at PNC Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-61 and heavily favors NC State to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 84, Charleston Southern 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-23.6)

NC State (-23.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

Last season Charleston Southern posted 72.6 points per game (155th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 74.4 points per contest (299th-ranked).

The Buccaneers grabbed 31.5 boards per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Charleston Southern delivered 12.0 assists per game, which ranked them 268th in the country.

Last year the Buccaneers averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (304th-ranked).

The Buccaneers sank 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 34.3% three-point percentage (171st-ranked).

Charleston Southern ceded 8.2 treys per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.9% three-point percentage (308th-ranked).

Charleston Southern attempted 36.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 60.5% of the shots it attempted (and 69.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.6 treys per contest, which were 39.5% of its shots (and 30.6% of the team's buckets).

