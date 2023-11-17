How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. Charleston (SC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The Buc Dome. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game
Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston Southern vs. Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars scored an average of 66.0 points per game last year, only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers gave up to opponents.
- Charleston (SC) went 5-0 last season when giving up fewer than 53.4 points.
- Last year, the Buccaneers put up 14.2 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Cougars allowed (67.6).
- When Charleston Southern totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 2-1.
- Last season, the Buccaneers had a 16.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 42.6% lower than the 58.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.
- The Cougars shot 20.3% from the field, 24.5% lower than the 44.8% the Buccaneers' opponents shot last season.
Charleston Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 99-63
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 85-55
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Furman
|L 71-68
|The Buc Dome
|11/17/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|The Buc Dome
|11/22/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Mercer
|-
|The Buc Dome
