The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) face the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Game Information

Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jarkel Joiner: 17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jack Clark: 9.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NC State Rank NC State AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank
41st 77.7 Points Scored 72.6 155th
202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 74.4 299th
54th 34.0 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
74th 8.3 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
204th 12.7 Assists 12.0 268th
8th 9.1 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

