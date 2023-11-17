The Furman Paladins (2-1) take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Paladins allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Coastal Carolina put together a 9-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Paladins finished 178th.

The Chanticleers put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 2.1 more points than the 71.2 the Paladins gave up.

Coastal Carolina put together a 9-4 record last season in games it scored more than 71.2 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.

In 2022-23, the Chanticleers allowed 11.8 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (79.9).

Coastal Carolina knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (26.8%).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule