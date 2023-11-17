The Furman Paladins (2-1) take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPNU

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Paladins allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • Coastal Carolina put together a 9-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Paladins finished 178th.
  • The Chanticleers put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 2.1 more points than the 71.2 the Paladins gave up.
  • Coastal Carolina put together a 9-4 record last season in games it scored more than 71.2 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
  • In 2022-23, the Chanticleers allowed 11.8 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (79.9).
  • Coastal Carolina knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (26.8%).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Piedmont W 88-86 HTC Center
11/16/2023 Wichita State L 86-77 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Furman - HTC Center
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central - HTC Center
11/29/2023 South Carolina Upstate - HTC Center

