Coastal Carolina vs. Furman November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (2-1) will play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Furman Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|74
|290th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|11th
|16.6
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
