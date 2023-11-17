South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County This Week
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Florence County, South Carolina this week, we've got the information.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Johnsonville High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lamar, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
