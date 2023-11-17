Friday's game between the Furman Paladins (2-1) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) squaring off at HTC Center has a projected final score of 85-81 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 85, Coastal Carolina 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-4.6)

Furman (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Furman Performance Insights

Last year, Furman was 10th-best in college basketball offensively (80.9 points scored per game) and ranked 214th on defense (71.2 points conceded).

The Paladins grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game and conceded 30.4 boards last season, ranking 134th and 130th, respectively, in the nation.

With 16.6 assists per game, Furman was 11th-best in college basketball last year.

Beyond the arc, the Paladins were 20th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (9.4) last season. They were 168th in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Last year, Furman was 111th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.7 per game) and 128th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Last year, the Paladins attempted 46.4% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 53.6% from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.5% of the Paladins' buckets were 3-pointers, and 66.5% were 2-pointers.

