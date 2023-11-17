The Charlotte Hornets (3-7), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4).

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Bucks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-7.5) 235.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-7.5) 236 -340 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 117 points per game (seventh in the league) and allowing 117.7 (24th in the NBA).

The Hornets have been outscored by 6.9 points per game (posting 115 points per game, ninth in league, while allowing 121.9 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -69 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 232 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 239.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Milwaukee has won just two games against the spread this season.

Charlotte is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Bucks +425 +175 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.