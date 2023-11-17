Terry Rozier and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch when the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) and the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) meet at Spectrum Center on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSWI

Hornets' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Hornets lost to the Heat 111-105. With 32 points, P.J. Washington was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM P.J. Washington 32 6 1 0 0 6 LaMelo Ball 28 6 11 3 0 4 Bryce McGowens 12 4 1 1 0 3

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball posts 14.3 points, 6 boards and 9 assists per game, making 25% of shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rozier is putting up 22.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Gordon Hayward posts 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 57.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Washington is posting 17.7 points, 2.3 assists and 6.7 boards per contest.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 2 assists and 6 boards per contest.

