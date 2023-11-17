Top Jazz vs. Suns Players to Watch - November 17
John Collins is one of the players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (4-7) match up with the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at Delta Center.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jazz's Last Game
The Jazz were victorious in their most recent game versus the Trail Blazers, 115-99, on Tuesday. Jordan Clarkson was their top scorer with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Clarkson
|30
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Lauri Markkanen
|21
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Keyonte George
|15
|4
|7
|1
|0
|2
Suns' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Suns topped the Timberwolves on Wednesday, 133-115. Their leading scorer was Kevin Durant with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|31
|6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|Devin Booker
|31
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Eric Gordon
|15
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
Jazz vs Suns Additional Info
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen posts 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Collins is averaging 13.0 points, 1.7 assists and 11.0 boards per game.
- Clarkson's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.
- Keyonte George is averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4.0 boards per game.
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant averages 27.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4.0 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic contributes with 9.3 points per game, plus 10.0 boards and 4.0 assists.
- The Suns receive 15.3 points per game from Eric Gordon, plus 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists.
- The Suns get 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin.
- Josh Okogie gets the Suns 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
