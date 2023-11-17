John Collins is one of the players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (4-7) match up with the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at Delta Center.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, AZFamily

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz were victorious in their most recent game versus the Trail Blazers, 115-99, on Tuesday. Jordan Clarkson was their top scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Clarkson 30 1 3 2 0 4 Lauri Markkanen 21 9 0 1 1 2 Keyonte George 15 4 7 1 0 2

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns topped the Timberwolves on Wednesday, 133-115. Their leading scorer was Kevin Durant with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 31 6 6 0 1 2 Devin Booker 31 4 5 0 0 2 Eric Gordon 15 1 3 0 0 3

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Collins is averaging 13.0 points, 1.7 assists and 11.0 boards per game.

Clarkson's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

Keyonte George is averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant averages 27.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4.0 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.

Jusuf Nurkic contributes with 9.3 points per game, plus 10.0 boards and 4.0 assists.

The Suns receive 15.3 points per game from Eric Gordon, plus 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Suns get 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin.

Josh Okogie gets the Suns 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

