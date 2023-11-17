The Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Maine Black Bears (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Presbyterian vs. Maine Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose shot 42% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears' opponents shot last season.

Presbyterian put together a 2-5 straight up record in games it shot above 46.3% from the field.

The Black Bears ranked 334th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Blue Hose ranked 96th.

The Blue Hose scored 6.5 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Black Bears gave up (69.7).

Presbyterian put together a 4-4 record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

At home, Presbyterian averaged 68.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 57.8.

In 2022-23, the Blue Hose conceded 7.1 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (73.1).

Presbyterian drained more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule