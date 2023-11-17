There are four games featuring an SEC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the California Golden Bears versus the Auburn Tigers.

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators 4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 SEC Network+ California Golden Bears at Auburn Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 SEC Network + LSU Tigers at SE Louisiana Lions 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas Razorbacks at Arkansas State Red Wolves 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

