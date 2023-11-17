How to Watch South Carolina vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - November 17
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It airs at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
South Carolina vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mercer vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Oral Roberts vs Texas A&M (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UNC Greensboro vs Arkansas (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Sam Houston vs Ole Miss (9:00 PM ET | November 17)
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- South Carolina put together a 4-2 straight up record in games it shot above 45.5% from the field.
- The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Demons finished 256th.
- The Gamecocks scored 13 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Blue Demons allowed their opponents to score (77.3).
- When it scored more than 77.3 points last season, South Carolina went 2-2.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, South Carolina averaged five fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (68.3).
- In 2022-23, the Gamecocks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (77).
- South Carolina made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%).
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 79-77
|Spectrum Center
|11/13/2023
|VMI
|W 74-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/28/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/1/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
