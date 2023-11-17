The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It airs at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

South Carolina vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • South Carolina put together a 4-2 straight up record in games it shot above 45.5% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Demons finished 256th.
  • The Gamecocks scored 13 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Blue Demons allowed their opponents to score (77.3).
  • When it scored more than 77.3 points last season, South Carolina went 2-2.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina averaged five fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (68.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Gamecocks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (77).
  • South Carolina made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 82-53 Colonial Life Arena
11/10/2023 Virginia Tech W 79-77 Spectrum Center
11/13/2023 VMI W 74-64 Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 DePaul - Desert Diamond Arena
11/28/2023 Notre Dame - Colonial Life Arena
12/1/2023 George Washington - Colonial Life Arena

