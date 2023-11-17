The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It airs at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

South Carolina vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

South Carolina put together a 4-2 straight up record in games it shot above 45.5% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Demons finished 256th.

The Gamecocks scored 13 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Blue Demons allowed their opponents to score (77.3).

When it scored more than 77.3 points last season, South Carolina went 2-2.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, South Carolina averaged five fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (68.3).

In 2022-23, the Gamecocks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (77).

South Carolina made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%).

